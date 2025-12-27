Google Pixel 9 Pro now available with Rs 27,500 discount: Where to buy The Google Pixel 9 Pro has received a significant price cut, with the flagship now available for thousands of rupees less than its original launch price.

New Delhi:

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is now available at its lowest price since launch, making it a perfect end-of-year deal for flagship enthusiasts. For a limited time, you can secure this device for up to Rs 27,500 less than its original retail price through a combination of flat discounts and bank offers.

Equipped with the powerful Tensor G4 processor and an industry-leading camera system, this is a prime opportunity to own Google’s latest flagship at a significantly reduced cost.

Google Pixel 9 Pro discount

The Pixel 9 Pro (16GB RAM + 256GB storage) debuted with a launch price of Rs 1,09,999. However, Reliance Digital has currently listed the device at a special price of Rs 89,999, a flat discount of Rs 20,000.

To sweeten the deal further, customers can avail of an additional bank discount of up to Rs 7,500, bringing the effective price down to just Rs 82,499. Reliance Digital is also offering attractive exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options to make the purchase even more affordable.

Google Pixel 9 Pro features and specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro remains one of the most capable compact flagships on the market. Here is a look at what makes it stand out:

Stunning Display: It features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a crisp 1280 x 2856 resolution and a class-leading peak brightness of 3000 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Performance and Software: Powered by the Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM, the device is built for heavy multitasking and advanced AI features. It runs on the latest Android 15 and holds an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Pro-Grade Cameras: The triple-lens setup includes: 50MP Main Sensor 48MP Ultra-wide Lens 48MP Telephoto Lens 42MP Front Camera for high-resolution selfies.

Battery and Charging: The device is supported by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging capabilities.

