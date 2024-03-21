Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. South Korea to export chip worth USD 120 bn as India joins global semiconductor landscape

South Korea to export chip worth USD 120 bn as India joins global semiconductor landscape

Amidst India's ambitious foray into semiconductor manufacturing, significant investments of around USD 26 billion have been proposed to the Indian government, revealed by industry sources.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 14:17 IST
S.Korea, USD 120 bn chip exports, semiconductor
Image Source : FILE S.Korea eyes USD 120 bn chip exports as India joins global semiconductor landscape

With the rise of the semiconductor industry in India, South Korea will be proactively supporting the industry, and accelerate the development of high-bandwidth memory and artificial intelligence chips to achieve the annual export target of USD 120 billion, said Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun on Thursday.

Yonhap news agency reported that “The government will support the timely establishment of related infrastructure, secure competitive technologies, promote exports, and strengthen the ecosystem of materials, parts, equipment and fabless sectors", Ahn said during his visit to SK Hynix's semiconductor cluster construction site.

The move comes at a time when India has embarked on an ambitious semiconductor journey, with massive investments pouring in. About USD 26 billion worth of investment proposals are currently with the Indian government for semiconductor manufacturing in the country, according to industry sources.

More than USD 18 billion worth of proposals have already been cleared by the government, which includes three new semiconductor fabrication (fab) manufacturing projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, SK hynix is currently seeking to build four units of fabrication plants at the site with a budget of 120 trillion won (USD 89.5 billion) by 2046, with the groundbreaking of the first unit set to start in the first quarter of 2025.

The company plans to mainly produce DRAM and NAND flash memory chips at the cluster, which will become its flagship production hub.

During the visit, Ahn said the government plans to come up with a comprehensive strategy to have South Korean businesses take the lead in the artificial intelligence sector.

In line with these efforts, the ministry plans to launch a new department dedicated to supporting the development of the cluster, along with comprehensive support measures within this month.

Related Stories
Honor 90 5G Review: Smooth performing mid-range smartphone with strong processor

Honor 90 5G Review: Smooth performing mid-range smartphone with strong processor

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: A budget-friendly smartphone under the entry-level segment

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: A budget-friendly smartphone under the entry-level segment

Infinix Smart 8 Review: A blend of style and affordability

Infinix Smart 8 Review: A blend of style and affordability

Oppo Reno 11 Pro Review (Long-term): A camera-centric mid-range handset

Oppo Reno 11 Pro Review (Long-term): A camera-centric mid-range handset

Moto G24 Power Review: Does the Motorola smartphone tick all boxes for budget buyers?

Moto G24 Power Review: Does the Motorola smartphone tick all boxes for budget buyers?

Murugappa Group: What is it and how is it planning to contribute to semiconductor factory in India?

Murugappa Group: What is it and how is it planning to contribute to semiconductor factory in India?

POCO X6 Neo 5G Review: Budget friendly device with decent camera and performace

POCO X6 Neo 5G Review: Budget friendly device with decent camera and performace

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 Review: Combating pollution with style

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 Review: Combating pollution with style

The government will establish plans to enhance the competitive edge of chip equipment within the first half of the year, he added.

South Korea's chip exports have been showing signs of recovery, jumping 66.7 per cent on-year to USD 9.94 billion in February. It marked the fourth consecutive month of growth and the sharpest increase since the 69.6 per cent rise tallied in October 2017.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Fraud: Ordered Nothing Phone 2(a), delivered iPhone alike

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement