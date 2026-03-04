Chhattisgarh gets Rs 3,942 crore under Amended BharatNet Programme to boost digital connectivity

New Delhi:

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 3,942 crore under the Amended BharatNet Programme to strengthen digital connectivity in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said. The initiative aims to enhance e-governance services and improve access to online education across the state. In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Sai described the approval as a historic step toward rural digital empowerment.

11,682 Gram Panchayats to be connected

As part of the ambitious project, 11,682 gram panchayats in the state will be connected through a ring topology-based network. This system is designed to deliver more reliable, secure, and uninterrupted digital services.

According to officials, the new ring topology replaces the earlier linear (point-to-point) structure with a circular network design. If one fibre link is disrupted, data can automatically reroute in the opposite direction, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted connectivity.

Boost to e-governance, education and healthcare

The initiative is expected to expand e-governance services, strengthen online education, and facilitate healthcare delivery through telemedicine in remote areas. It is also likely to create new opportunities for rural youth and entrepreneurs.

“Digital connectivity is not just about internet access. It is the new lifeline of a developed Chhattisgarh,” Sai said, adding that it will enhance transparency in governance, speed up service delivery, and integrate villages into the digital economy.

Gratitude to PM Modi and Jyotiraditya Scindia

Sai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia for approving Rs 3,942 crore for Chhattisgarh under the Amended BharatNet Programme.

With the Centre’s support, he said, Chhattisgarh is moving rapidly toward becoming a digitally empowered, secure, and self-reliant state.

Chattisgarh budget

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary on Tuesday presented the state’s annual budget of Rs 1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026–27 in the Assembly, stating that it prioritises inclusive growth, accelerated infrastructure development, and increased investment across key sectors.

