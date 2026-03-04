Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 4, 2026: Unlock free diamonds and skins

Garena has launched a fresh set of redeem codes for millions of Free Fire MAX players across the Indian region. If you are a regular player, you already know how essential these codes are for staying ahead of the competition. By offering a variety of free in-game rewards—including exclusive skins, diamonds, weapons, and outfits—these March 4, 2026, codes allow players to enhance their skills and secure victories more easily.
Claim 300 free diamonds today
For today’s release, Garena has issued 100% working redeem codes specifically for the Indian server. While players typically spend real currency on diamonds to customize their characters, today’s codes offer 300 diamonds at no cost. This bounty allows you to purchase your favorite gaming items and gear up for future battles.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 4, 2026:
Here is the complete list of active codes for today. Use them before they expire:
- XZDJZE25WEFJJ
- FFUMCPSJ99S3
- FFJYBGD8H1H4
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP69
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFW2Y7NQFV9S
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- F7FGYJUR76JHK
- D6F8G1L3M7R9Y
- Y9X5K1H4C6PBN
- P9O1I2U3Y4T5R7
- 4N8M2XL9R1HK
- WD2ATK3ZE55
- HFNSJ6W74ZK8
- RD3TZK7WME65
- F8YC4TN6VKQ9
- V44ZX8Y7GJH52
- XN7TP5RM3K49
- ZRW3J4N8VRX56
- TFX9J3Z2RP6GH4
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- U8S47JGJH5MGT
How the redemption system works
Garena releases region-specific redeem codes daily, consisting of a 12 to 16-digit combination of letters and numbers. To claim your rewards, you must ensure the codes match your specific server region.
Unlike in-game events—where players must complete complex tasks or challenges to earn rewards—redeem codes have no such conditions. They provide an instant way to upgrade your inventory. To claim these items, simply visit the official Garena Rewards Redemption website and enter the codes listed above.