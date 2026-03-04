Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 4, 2026: Unlock free diamonds and skins

New Delhi:

Garena has launched a fresh set of redeem codes for millions of Free Fire MAX players across the Indian region. If you are a regular player, you already know how essential these codes are for staying ahead of the competition. By offering a variety of free in-game rewards—including exclusive skins, diamonds, weapons, and outfits—these March 4, 2026, codes allow players to enhance their skills and secure victories more easily.

Claim 300 free diamonds today

For today’s release, Garena has issued 100% working redeem codes specifically for the Indian server. While players typically spend real currency on diamonds to customize their characters, today’s codes offer 300 diamonds at no cost. This bounty allows you to purchase your favorite gaming items and gear up for future battles.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 4, 2026:

Here is the complete list of active codes for today. Use them before they expire:

XZDJZE25WEFJJ

FFUMCPSJ99S3

FFJYBGD8H1H4

FF7MUY4ME6SC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFPURTQPFDZ9

4ST1ZTBZBRP69

​FF9MJ31CXKRG

​FFW2Y7NQFV9S

FFMC2SJLKXSB

F7FGYJUR76JHK

D6F8G1L3M7R9Y

​Y9X5K1H4C6PBN

​P9O1I2U3Y4T5R7

​4N8M2XL9R1HK

​WD2ATK3ZE55

​HFNSJ6W74ZK8

​RD3TZK7WME65

​F8YC4TN6VKQ9

​V44ZX8Y7GJH52

​XN7TP5RM3K49

​ZRW3J4N8VRX56

​TFX9J3Z2RP6GH4

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MGT

How the redemption system works

Garena releases region-specific redeem codes daily, consisting of a 12 to 16-digit combination of letters and numbers. To claim your rewards, you must ensure the codes match your specific server region.

Unlike in-game events—where players must complete complex tasks or challenges to earn rewards—redeem codes have no such conditions. They provide an instant way to upgrade your inventory. To claim these items, simply visit the official Garena Rewards Redemption website and enter the codes listed above.