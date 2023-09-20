Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Roblox empowers creators with subscriptions, users to gain access in November

On Wednesday, the popular gaming platform Roblox unveiled a new feature allowing creators to develop and manage subscriptions within their experiences. While the capability is now available to eligible creators, users will have to wait until November to make purchases, as announced by the company.

With this development, qualified creators gain the ability to create subscriptions through the Creator Hub and seamlessly integrate them into their experiences using a set of new APIs in Roblox Studio.

In a blog post, Roblox stated, "We’re excited to announce that starting today, we are rolling out the ability for creators to start creating and managing subscriptions within their experience." They added, "Users will not be able to purchase subscriptions until November. We’re giving you access to the tools first so that you have ample time to experiment and plan."

Back in July, Roblox had initially announced its plans to develop these subscription tools, emphasizing that they would empower developers to establish recurring economic relationships with their user base, potentially enhancing the predictability of their earnings. Now, developers have the green light to strategize and prepare their subscription offerings.

However, there are specific restrictions regarding who can subscribe and for which experiences. To be eligible, developers' accounts must be verified, and only experiences created in Roblox Studio prior to September 1 will qualify for subscriptions. The company clarified that this verification requirement is temporary and subscriptions will be accessible for all experiences "in early 2024."

In essence, Roblox's new in-experience subscriptions feature offers creators a promising opportunity to monetize their content while fostering a more sustained connection with their audience. Users eagerly await its official launch in November, when they can begin enjoying the benefits of this exciting addition to the platform.

