Why the historic Gauripur Jama Masjid at Kolkata Airport is at the centre of a security row | Explained

Kolkata:

The temporary suspension of prayers at the historic Gauripur Jama Masjid, located within the premises of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, has drawn attention to the long-running debate over security and access at one of the country's busiest airports.

Authorities have halted public entry to the mosque for three days from Saturday, citing renovation work at the shrine. However, the development has also reignited political and security discussions over the mosque's location inside the airport's highly restricted operational zone.

The more than 130-year-old mosque, also known as the Bankra Mosque, stands just a few hundred metres from the airport's secondary runway. For decades, local worshippers have been allowed to enter the premises to offer namaz despite the area being part of the airport's high-security zone.

An airport official said entry for prayers has been suspended only because construction and renovation work is underway at the mosque. According to the official, the restriction is expected to remain in place for two to three days until the work is completed.

BJP raises security concerns over public access

The issue has nevertheless sparked a wider debate over airport security. BJP MLA from Dum Dum Uttar, Sourav Sikdar, questioned how members of the public were allowed to access a Level 3 security zone without the standard verification procedures required for other visitors.

According to Sikdar, the mosque is situated inside one of the airport's most sensitive areas, where access is generally regulated through biometric passes and identity verification. He argued that unrestricted entry to the shrine raises security concerns, especially as the airport regularly handles VVIP movements, including those of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, besides serving lakhs of passengers every month.

The BJP leader also claimed that his party had repeatedly raised the matter with airport authorities, saying the current arrangement could pose a security risk and may also affect the full operational use of both runways.

Political divide deepens as debate extends beyond renovation

On the other hand, former Trinamool Congress MLA and minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury opposed the suspension of prayers. He said the mosque has existed for more than 135 years and discussions with the authorities were already underway to resolve the matter. According to him, there was no need to stop devotees from offering namaz while those talks continued.

The controversy has gained further attention because of the airport's strategic importance. Supporters of tighter restrictions argue that access to critical infrastructure should be strictly regulated and that security considerations must take precedence. Others maintain that the mosque has functioned peacefully for decades and believe any decision should balance security requirements with the religious rights of worshippers.

With renovation work expected to conclude within a few days, the immediate suspension may be temporary. However, the larger debate over security protocols and public access to the historic mosque is likely to continue.

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