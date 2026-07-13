Tearful Narottam Mishra gets emotional on stage, vows door-to-door campaign for Ashutosh Tiwari in Datia

Datia:

Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to field Ashutosh Tiwari for byelection to the Datia assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh left most of Narottam Mishra's supporters upset, as they expected that the former home minister will be nominated for the bypoll. They even staged a violent protest in Datia last week, but the party leadership was firm that the decision won't be revoked.

Later, Mishra appealed to his supporters that to maintain discipline and respect the party's decision. On Monday, Mishra also addressed a gathering and appealed party workers to ensure Tiwari's thumping victory. Mishra, a three-time MLA from Datia, also became emotional while campaigning for Tiwari.

"I will go door-to-door, village-to-village. I will bow my head before every resident of Datia and ensure Ashutosh's victory," Mishra said. "Every worker will give their everything for Ashutosh bhaiya. No one should be under the illusion or misconception that party workers will sit at home."

"I will visit every household and meet each and every person of Datia, bow my head before them, go to every village, and ensure Ashutosh wins," Madhya Pradesh's former home minister added.

The byelection in Madhya Pradesh's Datia

Voting is scheduled to be held in Datia on July 30 and the result will take place on August 3.

The assembly constituency, which is part of the Bhind Lok Sabha constituency and comes under the Datia district, was considered a stronghold of Mishra. He has won this seat in three consecutive assembly elections from 2008 to 2018.

However, Mishra lost the Datia seat to Congress leader Rajendra Bharti in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mishra received 81,235 or 35.96 per cent votes against Bharti's 88,977 or 40.34 per cent votes.

However, Bharti's assembly membership was cancelled in April this year after he was sentenced to three-year jail term in a cheating case, though he secured a bail later. The grand old party has now fielded former MLA Ghanshyam Singh for the Datia byelection, while the BJP has given a ticket to Tiwari.

ALSO READ - BJP's Datia dilemma: Narottam Mishra camp revolts over ticket denial, but party firm on candidate