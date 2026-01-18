Republic Day Sale 2026: Acer, Thomson smart TVs available under Rs 6,000; where to buy Republic Day Sale 2026 brings massive discounts on smart TVs. Buy smart TVs starting at Rs 5,999 on Amazon and Flipkart, including Thomson, Kodak, and Acer models with bank offers.

New Delhi:

The first major sale of the year has begun on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. As part of the Republic Day Sale, buyers can purchase smart TVs starting at prices as low as Rs 6,000. Several well-known brands are offering budget-friendly smart TVs on both platforms, making this an ideal time for customers with a limited budget to upgrade their home entertainment setup.

If you are planning to buy an affordable smart TV during the sale, here are some of the best options currently available.

Thomson Alpha 24-Inch smart TV under Rs 6,000

The Thomson Alpha smart TV is available at a starting price of Rs 5,999 during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. The TV is currently listed at Rs 6,299, with a discount of Rs 300 applied on the platform.

This 24-inch smart TV runs on Jio Tele OS and features a modern bezel-less design, making it one of the most affordable smart TVs available during the sale.

Thomson Alpha 32-Inch smart TV at Rs 8,499

For buyers looking for a larger screen size, the 32-inch Thomson Alpha smart TV is available at a price of Rs 8,499. This model offers a bigger display at a very competitive price point and can also be purchased from Flipkart during the sale.

Kodak 32-Inch OLED smart TV with bank discount

Kodak’s 32-inch OLED smart TV is available at a starting price of Rs 8,499. In addition to the discounted price, buyers can also avail a bank discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the effective cost down further.

This makes the Kodak OLED smart TV an attractive option for customers seeking OLED display technology at a budget price.

Acer 32-Inch smart TV available below Rs 9,000

The Acer 32-inch smart TV, originally priced at Rs 9,999, is available for Rs 8,999 during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon. Buyers can also take advantage of a Rs 1,000 bank discount, further reducing the final price.

