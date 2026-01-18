Lava Blaze Duo 3 design teased ahead of India launch: Dual AMOLED Display, Dimensity 7060, Android 15 Lava Blaze Duo 3 is set to launch in India on January 19. The smartphone features a dual-display design, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, Android 15, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and AMOLED screens.

New Delhi:

Lava has officially confirmed the launch date of the Lava Blaze Duo 3 in India. The smartphone is set to launch later this month. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the company announced that the Lava Blaze Duo 3 will be unveiled in India on January 19.

The post also shared a teaser image of the upcoming smartphone. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 appears in an off-white colour option with a matte finish. It features a flat back panel with slightly rounded edges, giving it a sleek and modern profile. Earlier teasers had shown the handset in a black colour variant.

Ahead of its launch, multiple teasers and an Amazon listing have revealed the phone’s design and key specifications. The handset sports a matte-finished, flat rear panel and features a secondary rear display integrated into the camera module.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 dual-display design: Key highlight

The biggest highlight of the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is its dual-display design. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display on the front. Additionally, a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen is placed on the rear panel, serving as a secondary display.

Battery, audio and sensors

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset also includes stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, enhancing both usability and multimedia performance.

Performance and software

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 15 out of the box. It features an AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 comes with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, offering fast performance and improved app loading speeds.

Design comparison

In terms of design, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is similar to the Lava Blaze Duo 5G. It is slightly smaller than models from the Xiaomi 17 Pro series, with both devices featuring a secondary display on the rear panel.

