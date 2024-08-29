Reliance's Jio Brain: How Mukesh Ambani plans to democratize AI across India

Follow us on Image Source : JIO JioBrain

At the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) which took place on August 29, Chairman Mukesh Ambani emphasized the crucial role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the company's future. He explained how RIL's telecom and internet unit, Jio has been advancing the development and deployment of AI technology across various sectors.

AI integration across Reliance

“AI has become integral to everything we do,” said Ambani during his speech to shareholders.

In his statement, he aligned with RIL's broader mission to make AI as accessible across India as its broadband services.

As per Ambani, RIL is embedding AI into all of its processes and offerings, by creating end-to-end workflows with real-time, data-driven insights and automation. This integration aims to deliver smarter and more responsive services to both internal users and customers.

Jio Brain: Introduction

Jio is implementing a comprehensive suite of AI tools and platforms under the initiative named ‘Jio Brain’.

This initiative will focus on accelerating AI adoption, enhancing customer service and streamlining workflows, through real-time, data-driven insights. Ambani mentioned that Reliance is working on refining Jio Brain to help other Reliance operating companies fast-track their AI journey.

Furthermore, RIL plans to offer Jio Brain as a service platform to other enterprises, creating a powerful AI service solution.

The transformative potential of AI in various sectors

Mukesh Ambani highlighted several key areas where artificial intelligence could have a transformative impact:

Agriculture: AI will be revolutionizing the way of farming by optimizing resource management, improving crop yields and enhancing sustainability. It will further support precision agriculture with accurate weather predictions and pest control measures, which potentially will bridge the rural-urban divide. Education: AI is set to personalize learning experiences, making high-quality education accessible to students across India, including remote areas. This will enable adaptive learning and prepare a future-ready workforce, positioning India as a global leader in skilled talent. Healthcare: AI will significantly enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficiency. AI-powered tools will become as ubiquitous as smartphones, improving health outcomes through early disease detection, personalized treatment plans, and widespread accessibility. Small Businesses: AI will empower small businesses by automating routine tasks and providing data-driven insights, facilitating growth and competitiveness. This technology will enable small-scale entrepreneurs to compete on a global stage.

Plans for AI development

RIL is committed to establishing gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres powered by green energy. This infrastructure will allow Reliance to offer the world’s lowest AI inferencing costs. By partnering with global tech leaders and leveraging its existing infrastructure and expertise, Reliance aims to democratize AI, making advanced solutions affordable and accessible across India.

