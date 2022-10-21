Reliance launches JioBook at Rs 13,299: Specs, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : RELIANCE JioBook

Reliance has launched the new budget-oriented Android laptop in the market by the name of JioBook as a Diwali gift for Indian consumers. The new budget laptop is available at a price tag of Rs 13,299 (after discount) and is listed on the official website of Reliance Digital websites and could be bought from Reliance Digital stores across the country.

Reliance JioBook is originally priced at Rs 15,799 but as it is launched in the festive season, the company is offering the laptop with up to a Rs 2,500 discount when a user purchases a credit card from any major bank in the nation.

The new JioBook has been designed specifically for students and educators and the laptop has gone public during the festive season just before Diwali when people are buying gifts for their near and dear ones.

Hence, JioBook certainly makes an ideal gift for any student or educator. The laptop was earlier showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) where PM Modi also officially launched 5G in India. This is a must to mention that the JioBook was only available for government officials earlier, through the Government e-Marketplace (GEM) portal and has gone public now during the festive season.

Reliance JioBook: Features

JioBook will feature an 11.6-inch HD display (1366 × 768 pixels resolution) and will come in a plastic body along with a ‘Jio’ logo placed on the lid. The laptop will have thick bezels and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The device will feature 2GB LPDDR4x RAM and will support 32GB eMMC storage which can be expanded further by a microSD card.

The JioBook is powered by an Android-based operating system named JioOS- designed by Reliance itself, which further comes with applications like Jio Cloud PC and Microsoft Ad browser. The device further claims to feature an HD webcam to have the best video conferencing and call experience.

For connectivity, the new JioBook laptop will support 4G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-A 2.0 port, a USB-A 3.0 port and an HDMI port. On the battery front, the new budget laptop is backed by a 55.1 to 60 AH battery which is capable to deliver up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop also features a dual speaker setup and a dual-integrated mic.

