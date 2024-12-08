Reliance Jio breaks records in 5G, India leaps ahead of many nations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio 5G

Reliance Jio is now the largest telecom company in India, boasting the highest number of customers in the telecom industry. Approximately 49 crore people in the country use Jio's services. To ensure people have access to fast internet, Jio has rolled out 5G service in many cities. Jio has made significant achievements in the field of 5G technology, becoming a world leader in this area.

In fact, the speed and coverage of Jio's mobile 5G service surpass those of several countries in Europe, including the UK. Mukesh Ambani's Jio has been instrumental in transforming the telecommunications landscape in India, as highlighted in a report by Ookla's Global Speedtest Index.

India has made impressive progress in mobile internet, now ranking 26th in the world. The country has outpaced many others, with the UK, Canada, Brazil, Malta, and Croatia trailing behind. The report also indicates that around 78 percent of India's population now has access to mobile services, making it easier for people to connect.

Currently, there are about 93 crore mobile internet users in India, and Reliance Jio leads the way with the most customers. Airtel follows closely behind as the second-largest provider.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has recently improved its network coverage, reportedly surpassing both Jio and Airtel. The company claims to be upgrading 100 mobile towers every hour to enhance connectivity for users. According to a recent report by Open Signal, Vodafone Idea has outperformed other telecom companies in India regarding 4G coverage. The report, based on a survey conducted from June to November 2024, indicates that Vodafone Idea leads in six key areas, including video streaming, online gaming, voice calls, and both download and upload speeds.

Vodafone Idea's average 4G download speed is reported to be 17.4 Mbps, which is 8 percent faster than Airtel and 22 percent faster than Jio, suggesting that users on the Vodafone network may experience improved performance for online video watching and live content streaming.

