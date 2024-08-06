Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: Is this good tablet in budget segment? Know here

Follow us on Redmi Pad Pro 5G review

Two Chinese companies launched their new tablets in July 2024 in India. OnePlus launched its Pad 2, and Redmi launched its Pad Pro 5G. The OnePlus Pad is a premium product starting at Rs 37,999, while the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is a budget product starting at Rs 21,999. The Redmi Pad has a large display, 4 speakers, and front and rear cameras. I had the opportunity to use the pad for a week, and I am sharing my overall experience of using the Redmi Pad 2 and whether you should consider buying it. Read this review to learn all about it.

Before, starting this review here are the specifications of the pad.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: Specifications

Model Redmi Pad Pro 5G Price and variants Rs21,999 (6GB/128GB), Rs 24,999 (8GB/128GB) and Rs 26,999 (8GB+256GB) Colours Grey, Silver and Blue (depending on variants) Availability Flipkart and Redmi's official website Display size 12.1-inch LCD display Security Pattern,PIN and Face Unlock Camera setup Rear – single cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 8MP; Front- 8MP Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 RAM and storage 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB Battery and charging 10,000mAh with 33W fast charging support Operating system HyperOS based on Android 14 Sensors Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, colour temperature sensor,Hall sensor Network and connectivity 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Accessories Keyboard (Rs 3,999), Stylus (Rs 3,999)

Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: Design and display

The Redmi Pad Pro includes a 33W charging adapter, a USB Type-C cable, and user guides. Upon unboxing, I found the pad neatly wrapped in a pouch. When I held the pad, I noticed that the weight was comfortable — it wasn't too heavy or too light.

In terms of feel and touch, the tablet leaves a positive impression. It has a matte finish that resists fingerprint smudges. The top part around the camera module is made of plastic, while the remaining portion is constructed from metal.

The tablet is equipped with 4 speakers that support Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos. There are two speakers at the top and two at the bottom. In terms of sound quality, the speakers perform well, however, at maximum volume, the balance between bass and treble is slightly off. Additionally, the tablet features a 3.5mm jack for wired earphones at the bottom.

On the right side of the pad, there are 2 microphones that provide clear voice quality. Notably, the tablet does not have a fingerprint unlock feature. It also includes a SIM slot on the same side.

The tablet has an LCD display, which is not as good as an AMOLED display in terms of quality. However, the display quality of this tablet is really impressive. It is clear and sharp, and the size of the screen is not too big, making it easy to play games. The display is smooth at higher resolution and its brightness is also very good for normal outdoor use. However, it may be difficult to see the screen in bright sunlight, such as in Delhi.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: Performance

The tablet performs smoothly and allows for easy multitasking with various windows. It downloads, installs, and opens apps quickly, and does not come with an excessive amount of pre-loaded apps like some other Chinese smartphones in India. However, the operating system is not stock Android, and it includes some of Xiaomi’s apps like File Manager and WPS office.

In terms of productivity-centric features, the tablet supports split screen, allowing users to work on two screens simultaneously. It also offers various gestures for moving and closing windows, switching to split screen or full-screen mode, and opening split screen, which can significantly increase speed and productivity. Additionally, it comes with conference tools such as beautify and subtitles for audio and video calls, which are valuable additions.

The tablet has an 8MP rear camera in a round shape, with a circular LED flash on the side. It also features an 8MP front camera. However, the video calling quality is not very good, similar to that of an Rs 8,000 smartphone at best.

Most of us primarily use tablets for entertainment purposes. I have already mentioned its display and audio quality, and I will say that at this price point, it offers the best experience.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: Attachments

Redmi offers two attachments with its tablet to further increase the productivity of its users. The Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard acts as a keyboard attachment for the tablet. Its keys are well-spaced and have a nice feel. The keyboard improves productivity and also doubles as a back cover for the tablet. It connects via Bluetooth with the tablet.

The next attachment is the Redmi Smart Pen, which is a stylus. It is lightweight and can be used to write and scroll. It also has two buttons which can be used to take a screenshot and open Notes apps and scribble on it. It also connects via Bluetooth to the tablet.

I find both attachments very useful and recommend those buying the tablet to get these too.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: Battery

The tablet's battery lasted 3-4 days when I used it for 3 hours daily, so its battery life is only average. It takes 3 to 4 hours to charge to 100 percent of its capacity. The smart pen's battery lasts similar to the tablet's battery, and the keyboard lasts for nearly 7 days. They all come with a USB Type-C port for charging. It's worth mentioning that you need to charge the smart pen and keyboard separately, as they do not charge from the tablet.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: Verdict

The tablet looks premium and is lightweight. It has a nice display in terms of quality. Its performance is good and does not lag while multitasking or playing games. It also comes with two attachments to improve productivity, which work well. However, its camera quality is not good and it does not have any AI features to improve productivity.

If you are considering a tablet for entertainment and occasional productivity-centric work, then the Redmi Pro Pad 5G is a good choice for students, home makers and occasional users.

