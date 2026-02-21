Advertisement
  3. Redmi A7 may debut alongside Redmi A7 Pro: 6.9-inch display, 6000mAh battery tipped

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Redmi A7 has received NBTC certification in Thailand, hinting at an imminent launch. The phone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Redmi A7
Redmi A7 Image Source : Redmi
It looks like Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi A7. The smartphone was first spotted on Thailand’s NBTC website, which usually means it’s not far from hitting the shelves—maybe even alongside the Redmi A7 Pro.

Redmi A7 bags NBTC certification

Someone spotted the Redmi A7 listed on NBTC with the model number 26020RNB4A and certificate number B38097-26. The listing confirms the name and shows it’ll support GSM, WCDMA, and LTE, but not 5G. So, if you’re hoping for next-gen speeds, this isn’t it.

Launch likely alongside Redmi A7 Pro in several countries

The Redmi A7 Pro just went through a bunch of certifications in places like the UAE, Indonesia, and the US. With both models clearing these hurdles one after the other, it’s pretty clear Xiaomi plans to launch them soon.

As per the rumours, the Redmi A7 might share a lot with the Poco C81 Pro, which also showed up on NBTC recently. If that’s true, the A7 could end up as a refreshed budget option—just a little step up from the Redmi A5.

Expected specifications and features

The NBTC listing does not spill all the specs, but the leaks are painting a pretty clear picture. Expect a big 6.9-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, which is actually rare for a cheaper phone. Inside, it is likely to run on the Unisoc T7250 chip, with 4GB of RAM and as much as 128GB of storage. So, it sounds like a solid pick for folks who just want something reliable for daily use.

The battery’s also getting attention—word is, the A7 packs a hefty 6,000mAh cell with 15W charging. That should mean you’re not scrambling for a charger all the time.

What to expect next from Xiaomi?

With all these certifications showing, an official launch for the Redmi A7 and A7 Pro feels right around the corner. Xiaomi hasn’t dropped the full spec sheet or a launch date yet, but if the leaks are on point, the Redmi A7 could be a real contender for anyone shopping on a budget.

Top News

