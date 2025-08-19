Redmi 15 with massive 7,000mAh battery launched in India starting at Rs 14,999 The Redmi 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and features a large 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It has been available for sale since August 28.

New Delhi:

Redmi has launched the first smartphone in its new Redmi 15 series in India. The new Redmi 15 succeeds the Redmi 13, as the company did not launch a Redmi 14 model in the country. The device features a 6.9-inch display, up to 16GB of RAM, a 7,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset.

Redmi 15 India price and availability

The Redmi 15 is available in three colours: Sandy Purple, Frosted White, and Midnight Black. It comes in three variants:

6GB + 128GB: Priced at Rs 14,999

8GB + 128GB: Priced at Rs 15,999

8GB + 256GB: Priced at Rs 16,999

The phone will go on sale starting August 28 via Amazon, the Xiaomi India website, and major retail stores across the country.

Redmi 15 specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS LCD Up to 144Hz refresh rate, 288Hz touch sampling rate

850 nits peak brightness Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC RAM and Storage Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage Software HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15

2 years of OS upgrades, 4 years of security updates Rear Camera 50MP AI-backed dual camera unit Front Camera 8MP selfie shooter Battery 7,000mAh silicone-carbon

33W wired fast charging

18W wired reverse charging Connectivity 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C Weight 217g Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Redmi 15 5G features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, a 288Hz touch sampling rate, and 850 nits of peak brightness. The screen is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light and flicker-free standards.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box and will receive two years of major OS upgrades and four years of security updates. It also supports AI features like Google's Gemini and Circle to Search.

For optics, the Redmi 15 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone supports AI features like AI Sky and AI Erase. It is backed by a large 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging.

Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, an IR Blaster, and Dolby-certified speakers. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 168.48x80.45x8.40mm and weighs 217g.

