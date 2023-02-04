realme to introduce the first Coca-Cola edition smartphone ever: Knoe-more

Follow us on Image Source : REALME realme to introduce the first Coca-Cola edition device

realme has officially announced its collaboration with Coca-Cola, a brand majorly known for softdrink has confirmed to launch its first Coca-Cola smartphone. The company will call it 'realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition' which will be launched on 10 February, 2023, at 12:30 pm onwards.

While the design and customized Coca-Cola features are yet to be revealed, this Coca-Cola Edition will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.72-inch HD+ display and will runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 operating system. The Coca-Cola edition of smartphone will be a dual-SIM (Nano) oriented device and will be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G chipsetalong with 8GB RAM. On camera, the handset will come with a 16MP selfie shooter in the front, and on the rear panel, it will feature a 108MP primary shooter and followed by a 2MP portrait shooter.

realme along with Coca-Cola has stated that both the brands will 'Cheers for Real' to share spirit of two brands, and their collaboration might bring boundless fun for people, says the company. The realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is the embodiment of realme’s design-forward spirit that breathes an air of freshness to the yet another design-forward smartphone by realme.

