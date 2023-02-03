Netflix to launch video game adaptation movies and shows in 2023- Here is the list

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Netflix, the globally-acclaimed streaming platform, is gearing up to launch a series of video game adaptations in 2023 for the gaming geeks. The company is set to roll out video game adaptations curated by top publishers, including Sony, Microsoft, Sega, Ubisoft, Konami, CD Projekt RED, Capcom, Square Enix, and Take-Two.

List of upcoming video game adaptations on Netflix in 2023

Assassin’s Creed: The project is a live-action adaptation inspired by the renowned franchise ‘Assassin’s Creed.’ It was announced in 2020 as part of Ubisoft’s pact with Netflix. Little to no information is released about this venture. Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of Ubisoft Films will work as the executive producers of the adaptation.

Splinter Cell: ‘Splinter Cell’ will be launched on Netflix as an animated series depicting a spy thriller element. The project development is led by ‘John Wick’ fame writer Derek Kolstad. Reportedly, the series has fetched a two-season and 16 episodes pact with Netflix. The publisher of the game was Ubisoft Films.

Tomb Raider: Netflix and Legendary Entertainment are working together on the new ‘Tomb Raider’ animation series. The project is written by Tasha Huo, who is known for writing ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin.’ Popular firm DJ2, which specializes in animation films and shows, will also work on this project. The publisher of the ‘Tomb Raider’ video game was Square Enix.

Bioshock: Bioshock will be adapted as an anime movie on Netflix. The video game was released by Take-Two publishing studio. The streaming app has collaborated with 2K, Take-Two, and Vertigo Entertainment to curate the animated film. Francis Lawrence will likely direct the movie.

Beyond Good and Evil: ‘Beyond Good and Evil’ will be a live-action movie adapting the popular video game released in 2003 by Ubisoft. The film will be helmed by popular director Rob Letterman. The project was announced in 2020 and has been on a loose end since then.

Dragon’s Lair: Netflix is expected to release the adaptation of this 1980s video game for fans. The project will be launched as a live-action feature film. The movie was announced in 2020. However, little development has been made since then.

The Division: This Ubisoft creation will be adapted as a live-action feature movie on Netflix. The movie will be directed by ‘Deadpool 2’ fame David Leitch and feature top actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain. The adaptation will depict the same story plot as the video game.

Far Cry & Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix- Netflix is set to recreate the popular video game franchise ‘Far Cry’ into an anime series. The spin-off series will include many Ubisoft licenses. ‘Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix’ will be produced by Adi Shankar.

Horizon Zero Dawn- ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ was designed by Sony Interactive’s Guerilla Games publishing studio. Featuring a tribal setup, the plot revolves around Aloy as she creates her destiny by fighting against machines that resemble dinosaurs. The adaptation is in the nascent stage of development as of May 2022 at Netflix.

Exploding Kittens- The Oatmeal/Netflix Games published ‘Exploding Kittens.’ Now, Netflix is gearing up to launch a TV series depicting this popular card game in an animated series. The adaptation project was announced in April 2022 and will have Mike Judge and Greg Daniels as executive producers.

Pokemon- Netflix users will get to enjoy live-action animated content on Pokemon soon. Reportedly, Joe Henderson, the co-showrunner of ‘Lucifer’ is working on a live-action series revolving around Pokemon. In 2019, Pokemon witnessed the release of a live adaptation through ‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu.’

Gears of War- This Microsoft game will surprise fans as a live-action movie and adult anime series on Netflix. In November 2022, the video game celebrated its 16th year of release. The announcement of the adaptation was made back then.

Other speculated video game adaptations on Netflix

Zelda series

Overwatch and Diablo

God of War

Devil May Cry

Final Fantasy

Splinter Cell and Cyberpunk

FAQ

Q1. What was the first-ever video game film adaptation?

Ans. The first video game movie adaptation was the 1993 release ‘Super Mario Bros.’

Q2. Where are the headquarters of Netflix?

Ans. The Netflix headquarters are in Los Gatos, California, USA.

