Realme Techlife Studio H1, company's first headphone in India, to launch soon

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming TechLife Studio H1 will be launched in the country alongside the Realme P1 Speed 5G smartphone. This will be the first smartphone from the company to launch in India. Ahead of its launch, the company has revealed many details of the headphones. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Realme TechLife Studio H1 headphones.

Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones India launch date

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones are set to make their debut in India on October 15 at 12 pm. This launch coincides with the introduction of the Realme P1 Speed 5G smartphone, hinting at an exciting event hosted by Realme to showcase their latest products.

Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones specifications

In terms of design, the Realme TechLife Studio H1 features an on-ear headphones design and comes in a vibrant bright orange colour. The design is reminiscent of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, featuring large earcups and buttons for volume control, noise cancellation, and more.

The Realme TechLife Studio H1 is also confirmed to feature a 40mm Mega Dynamic Bass Driver. Additionally, the headphones are equipped with LDAC Audio Codec technology and Hi-Res Certification. It has 43dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation.

Realme is expected to price the TechLife Studio H1 wireless headphones in the budget segment, similar to its TWS lineup, which are mostly priced under Rs 5,000. More details about the wireless headphones are expected to be revealed as the brand starts to tease the device online.

In addition to the headphones, Realme is also launching the Realme P1 Speed 5G, a new model in the Realme P1 series. The Realme P1 Speed will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, a 120Hz OLED ‘Esports Display’, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

