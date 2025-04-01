Realme P3 Pro 5G now available at Rs 23,000 with discounts and bank offers If you are looking for a feature-packed smartphone at an affordable price tag, then the P3 Pro 5G from realme could be chosen. You can buy the device from Flipkart to avail of the deals.

Realme P3 Pro 5G, which features a 6,000mAh battery, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and 120Hz AMOLED display, is now available at a major price cut of 17 per cent. Also, with the additional bank and exchange offers, buyers could get the phone at further lower price.

Realme P3 Pro 5G: Flipkart’s additional details

The Realme P3 Pro 5G is originally priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. However, during the Flipkart Bachat Sale, it is available at a discounted price of Rs 23,999.

(Image Source : REALME)Realme P3 Pro 5G is now available at Rs 23,000 with discounts and bank offers

Additional discounts and offers:

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will offer an additional 5 per cent cashback

Exchange offer: Customers will get up to Rs 23,150 off (depending on device eligibility)

No-cost EMI option: Available up to Rs 2,000

Realme P3 Pro 5G: Specifications & Features

1. Display and processor details:

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED screen

Refresh Rate: 120Hz for smooth scrolling

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 5G chipset

2. Camera setup:

Primary shooter: 50MP

Secondary shooter: 2MP

Front shooter: 16MP for selfies and video calls

3. Battery and fast charging

Battery: backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which could last for an entire day (claimed by Realme)

Charging: It supports 80W fast charging.

4. Software support

Water resistance: It comes with IP69 certification

Software updates: The handset will sport 2 years of Android OS updates and a further 3 years of security updates

5. Connectivity options

5G connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS support

Should you buy the Realme P3 Pro 5G?

With top-tier features like a powerful battery, fast charging, 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 50MP camera, the Realme P3 Pro 5G is a great option in the mid-range 5G segment..

ALSO READ: Poco C71 India launch set for April 4, under Rs 7,000

Notably, the Poco C71 price will be launched under Rs 7,000, and will be positioning as a budget-friendly option. This launch follows the Poco C61 release in March 2024, which featured a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.

ALSO READ: Apple may stop supporting these iPhone models soon: Check the list

According to 9To5Mac, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will not receive the next-generation iOS update. Additionally, the iPad (7th generation) is also expected to be left out of the iPadOS 19 update.