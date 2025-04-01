Realme P3 Pro 5G now available at Rs 23,000 with discounts and bank offers

Realme P3 Pro 5G, which features a 6,000mAh battery, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and 120Hz AMOLED display, is now available at a major price cut of 17 per cent. Also, with the additional bank and exchange offers, buyers could get the phone at further lower price.
Realme P3 Pro 5G: Flipkart’s additional details
The Realme P3 Pro 5G is originally priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. However, during the Flipkart Bachat Sale, it is available at a discounted price of Rs 23,999.
Additional discounts and offers:
- Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will offer an additional 5 per cent cashback
- Exchange offer: Customers will get up to Rs 23,150 off (depending on device eligibility)
- No-cost EMI option: Available up to Rs 2,000
Realme P3 Pro 5G: Specifications & Features
1. Display and processor details:
- Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED screen
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz for smooth scrolling
- Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 5G chipset
2. Camera setup:
- Primary shooter: 50MP
- Secondary shooter: 2MP
- Front shooter: 16MP for selfies and video calls
3. Battery and fast charging
- Battery: backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which could last for an entire day (claimed by Realme)
- Charging: It supports 80W fast charging.
4. Software support
- Water resistance: It comes with IP69 certification
- Software updates: The handset will sport 2 years of Android OS updates and a further 3 years of security updates
5. Connectivity options
- 5G connectivity
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- GPS support
Should you buy the Realme P3 Pro 5G?
With top-tier features like a powerful battery, fast charging, 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 50MP camera, the Realme P3 Pro 5G is a great option in the mid-range 5G segment..
