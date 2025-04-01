Apple may stop supporting these iPhone models soon: Check the list The iOS 19 update is shaping up to be a major software overhaul with a refreshed design, AI-driven improvements, and better security features.

Apple is reportedly planning to end software support for three older iPhone models with the launch of iOS 19 later this year. According to 9To5Mac, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will not receive the next-generation iOS update. Additionally, the iPad (7th generation) is also expected to be left out of the iPadOS 19 update.

iOS 19: Expected release timeline

Apple has confirmed that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 will begin on June 9. The company is expected to unveil iOS 19 during the event. The update will likely bring a major UI revamp, improved system navigation, and advanced AI-driven features. The official rollout is expected to start after the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup in September 2025.

iOS 19: List of supported iPhones

The following iPhones are expected to receive the iOS 19 update:

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Upcoming iPhone 16 series (16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e) iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)

No iOS 19 Support for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

iOS 19: Expected features and upgrades

1. Revamped UI and navigation

A new glass-like translucent interface inspired by visionOS.

Streamlined design across the Apple ecosystem.

Improved gesture controls for a smoother experience.

2. Smarter Health and Fitness features

AI-powered health coaching with personalized wellness guidance.

Upgraded fitness tracking for better workout recommendations.

Food tracking integration for improved diet management.

3. Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades

Smarter Siri with context-aware responses.

Better in-app task execution and voice control.

On-screen awareness for more intuitive interactions.

Possible integration of Google Gemini AI alongside ChatGPT.

4. Enhanced Messaging and Security

End-to-end encrypted RCS messaging for iPhones.

Improved cross-platform messaging between iOS and Android.

Stronger security features for private conversations.

Users of iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR will have to upgrade if they want to experience Apple's latest innovations. Stay tuned for the official WWDC 2025 event on June 9 for more details.

