Realme P1 Speed 5G, featuring impressive gaming capabilities, launched in India

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Realme P1 Speed 5G is a new addition to the company's P1 Series in the country, which also includes Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G, and Realme P2 Pro 5G. In addition to this, the company has also launched Realme Techlife Studio H1, its first wireless headphones in India. Some of the key highlights for the newly launched smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area for heat management, 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Relame P1 Speed smartphone.

Realme P1 Speed 5G India price

Realme P1 Speed 5G comes in two colour options: Brushed Blue and Textured Titanium. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 17,999, while the higher-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 20,999. However, customers can avail a limited coupon discount of Rs. 2,000, bringing the prices down to Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM model and Rs. 18,999 for the 12GB RAM model.

The sale for the Realme P1 Speed 5G will kick off on October 20 at 12:00 am IST and will be available for purchase on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme P1 Speed 5G specifications

The Realme P1 Speed 5G is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on the Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. The device also offers a Dynamic RAM feature that allows the available memory to be expanded up to 26GB. Furthermore, it includes a Steel VC cooling system with a substantial area of 6050mm square, ensuring efficient heat dissipation.

It boasts a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen also features a high 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio and an impressive peak brightness of 2,000nits. Additionally, the display incorporates a Rainwater Smart Touch feature for enhanced usability.

In the camera department, the Realme P1 Speed 5G features a 50-megapixel AI camera unit for capturing high-quality images and videos. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Realme P1 Speed 5G are extensive, including support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.

The device also comes with a comprehensive set of sensors, such as an acceleration sensor, gyroscope, magnetic induction sensor, flicker sensor, light sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

To keep the device running for extended periods, it is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The device measures 161.7x74.7x7.6mm and weighs 185 grams.

