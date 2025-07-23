Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G with 2-day battery life launched in India at Rs 7,299 The Realme Narzo 80 Lite is also offered in a 5G variant. However, the newly launched 4G variant has reduced specifications compared to the 5G version.

New Delhi:

Realme has launched an affordable smartphone in India. The newly launched Realme Narzo 80 Lite is a new addition to the company's Narzo 80 Series, which also includes the 80 Lite, 80 Pro, and 80x smartphones. It is the 4G variant of the Narzo 80 Lite 5G, which was launched last month in the country. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset and features an LCD screen. It has a 13MP dual rear camera.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G India price and availability

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G is priced at Rs 7,299 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is also available in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 8,299. The smartphone is available in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold colours and will be available for regular sale starting July 31 at 12 PM.

Interested buyers can avail a coupon of Rs 700 to reduce the price of the smartphone.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G specifications

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 563 nits. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It runs Realme UI, which is based on Android 15.

The smartphone also features various AI features, including AI Boost, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and Smart Touch. On the camera front, it gets a 13MP main camera and a secondary camera. It also has a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, it gets 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, and USB Type-C. It also has an IP54-rated build for protection against dust and water. The device features ArmorShell protection with military-grade shock resistance. It packs a 6,300mAh battery and supports 15W charging. It also gets support for 5W wired reverse charging.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad Lite launched in India with effective price of Rs 12,999