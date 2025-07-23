OnePlus Pad Lite launched in India with effective price of Rs 12,999 The OnePlus Pad Lite features the MediaTek Helio chipset and boasts a large 9,340mAh battery. It will be available for purchase starting August 1.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has launched a new tablet in India. The newly launched OnePlus Pad Lite is a budget tablet that has arrived in the country ahead of its Pad 3 launch. This new tablet features a 9,340mAh battery and is available with both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. It has front and rear cameras and boasts an LCD screen.

OnePlus Pad Lite India price and availability

The OnePlus Pad Lite is available in two variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available with Wi-Fi connectivity and is priced at Rs 15,999. The other variant is offered with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available with both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity and is priced at Rs 17,999.

The OnePlus Pad Lite will go on sale starting August 1, 12 PM onwards, via Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus's official online and offline stores, and other major retailers across the country. Interested buyers can also avail a Rs 2,000 instant discount and Rs 1,000 worth of launch offers.

OnePlus Pad Lite specifications

The OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15.

On the camera front, it gets 5MP front and rear cameras. The tablet has a quad speaker unit with Hi-Res Audio Gold Standard certification. For connectivity, the tablet gets Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. It supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC audio codecs as well.

It packs a 9,340mAh battery with 33W charging support and facial recognition for security. It weighs 530g.

