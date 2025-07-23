Vivo X200 FE with Dimensity 9300+ chipset goes on sale in India with impressive offer Vivo X200 FE features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP camera with OIS. It is available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo's official online store, and major retailers across the country.

New Delhi:

Vivo has recently launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo X200 FE is available for sale in the country just ten days after its launch. This new smartphone is the toned-down version of the standard X200 smartphone, which was launched in December last year. It features a 50MP triple rear camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Vivo X200 FE India price and offers

The Vivo X200 FE is available in two variants: the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 54,999, and the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 59,999. It is available in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey colour options. It can be purchased via Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store.

Interested buyers can get a Rs 6,000 instant discount with SBI, HDFC, and Axis Bank cards. In addition, there is a Rs 6,000 exchange bonus. Vivo is also offering a 1-year extended warranty and the Vivo TWS 3e for Rs 1,499.

Vivo X200 FE specifications

The Vivo X200 FE is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. The phone features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. In addition to this, it features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

For photography, this smartphone features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP wide-angle lens, and another 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope lens, also with OIS. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 50MP front camera.

For connectivity, the device supports dual nano SIMs, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 5. The device packs a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W flash charging. In addition to this, it is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust protection.

