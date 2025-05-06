Realme C75 5G launched in India With Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6000mAh battery, Android 15 support Realme C75 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 12,999 and comes with strong features like a 45W fast charging, dual rear cameras and IP64 water resistance, targeting value-seeking users in the mid-range segment.

New Delhi:

Realme has officially introduced the Realme C75 5G in India, adding a new contender to the budget 5G smartphone category. It’s powered by the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm architecture and designed to deliver solid performance for everyday use.

The phone is offered in two variants:

4GB RAM and 128GB storage are available at Rs 12,999

6GB RAM and 128GB storage are priced at Rs 13,999

Both the variants are available for purchase via Flipkart, the official Realme website, and from the offline retail stores.

Realme C75 5G: Key features and specifications

The Realme C75 5G comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 625 nits peak brightness, that provides a smoother and brighter viewing experience. It supports a 180Hz touch sampling rate, ideal for gaming and fast interactions.

The handset runs on Android 15 OS with Realme UI 6, and further supports up to 12GB dynamic RAM (6GB physical + 6GB virtual).

It comes with 128GB internal storage and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking.

For photography, the handset boasts a 32MP primary rear sensor with an AI-supported camera system. The 8MP front camera is equipped for selfies and video calls, enhanced by built-in AI editing tools.

One of the standout features is its 6,000mAh battery, which further supports a 45W SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging.

The phone claims to hold an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a MIL-STD 810H certification for shock durability.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and multiple GPS systems including GLONASS and Galileo. It’s available in stylish colour options like Lily White, Midnight Lily, and Purple Blossom, weighing about 190g and measuring just 7.94mm in thickness.

With solid hardware, future-ready Android 15, and strong battery life, the Realme C75 5G positions itself as a compelling buy under Rs 15,000 for Indian smartphone buyers.