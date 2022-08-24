Realme 9i 5G sale starts today: Here is everything you must know

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 9i 5G

Realme 9i 5G:

Realme has launched 5 new budget smartphones in the Indian market and now the company has officially unveiled the new Realme 9i 5G in the Indian market today. The smartphone features a Laser Light design and the device is available in two colour variants:

Metallic Gold

Rocking Black

The new 9i 5G will be available in 2 storage and RAM variants too:

4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999

6GB RAM 128GB storage variant is priced Rs 16,999

The smartphone is available to purchase from Flipkart and Realme's official website. Furthermore, the buyers can avail of an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on making their purchase through the ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Specifications of Realme 9i 5G

The new 9i 5G smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ Ultra Smooth display with 2400×1080 pixels. Ppowered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, the handset is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it further runs on Android 12OS-based Realme UI 3.0.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear panel which consists of a 50MP Ultra HD primary lens, a 4cm macro sensor and a portrait shooting lens aswell. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera. On the battery front, Realme 9i 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery whcih further supports an 18W quick charging technology.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with dual SIM support, and 5G connectivity. Also, the RAM of the device could be expanded by up to 11 GB.

