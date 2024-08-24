RBI issues urgent warning for new hacking threat: Here's how to protect yourself

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Financial fraud

Cybercriminals are using new methods to deceive people, and many individuals have fallen into their traps and suffered significant losses. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regularly alerts people to be cautious of fraudulent activities, including SMS scams. Recently, the RBI issued a warning about a new scam involving fake courier services. India Post and the Department of Telecommunications have also cautioned the public about similar fraudulent activities using the guise of courier services.

Key points from RBI's warning:

The RBI has issued a warning via SMS, advising individuals to beware of fake calls, emails, and SMS claiming illegal items in their courier. They have emphasised not to panic, click on unknown links, or share personal or financial information with anyone.

India Post's warning and advice:

India Post has also warned people about fraudulent activities related to courier services through their official channel. They have shared a screenshot of a scam message containing a fake link and advised users to refrain from clicking on unknown links. Additionally, India Post has urged individuals to report such communication via the Government of India's Sanchar Saathi portal.

Tips to avoid falling victim to hackers:

India Post has emphasised that individuals should refrain from opening SMS links sent from unknown numbers, even by mistake.

They have clarified that India Post never requests money for courier delivery and have emphasised the importance of not sharing personal information with anyone.

In case of receiving fake SMS or calls, individuals are advised to promptly report the incident to the Sanchar Saathi (Chakshu Portal). The process entails visiting the portal and submitting details about the fraudulent message.

Individuals are urged to remain vigilant to prevent falling victim to scams.

