RAPOO Launches C-Series Range of Webcams starting from Rs. 3,499 onwards

RAPOO Launches C-Series Range of Webcams

RAPOO, a computer and gaming peripherals maker has forayed into the webcam market by launching the C-series of webcams. The company announced 5 new high-end webcams under the series for the work desk. The RAPOO new C-Series webcams are claimed to be highly portable, completely Plug-N-Play (no drivers needed) and feature high-definition cameras and microphones to cater the online work needs.

All the new C-series webcams are available on Amazon.in and other online and offline stores with a 2-year warranty. Below are the pricing and USP of the camera.

RAPOO C200

The C200 caters to HD 720P video captures for sharp and clear images along with an 89° wide-angle lens on a flexible and rotating fixture. Users can attach it to their laptop’s lid or place it on the monitor, the wide-angle lens and its built-in omnidirectional microphones will ensure crystal clear hearing capabilities, claims RAPOO. The USB Plug-N-Play driverless RAPOO C200 is a featured-packed webcam and proves a great product for instant and casual meetings. C200 is priced at INR 3,499.

RAPOO C260

It features a Full HD 1080P camera with an 80° wide-angle lens so that we can get extra sharp details while making the presentations. The RAPOO C260 is a great alternative for a laptop’s camera especially when you need to present highly detailed information. This webcam is great for online teaching. C260 is priced at INR 3,999.

RAPOO C270L

RAPOO C270L comes with FULL HD 1080P resolution, 360° rotational head and USB-C interface that is compatible with almost any modern laptop out there. Featuring a 105° super wide-angle lens and dual omnidirectional microphones, the webcam is a great choice when having group discussions with teammates across the line. Additionally, the C270L also features a soft LED Light so the user can host meetings at night or in low light conditions. C270L is priced at INR 4,699.

RAPOO C280

The RAPOO C280 sports a 1440P Quad HD camera with omnidirectional microphones for extra sharp images and audio. Additionally, the C280 also features a privacy cap that slides over the camera when not in use. Great for those who do live broadcasts or YouTubers who need to record personal or instructional videos. To add privacy without compromising on quality is the key asset of the RAPOO C280. C280 is priced at INR 4,999.

RAPOO C500

RAPOO C500 features an ultra HD 2160P 4K camera with autofocus, 80° wide-angle lens and highly sensitive dual noise cancellation microphones. The virtual meeting experience is claimed to be crisp and clear and when broadcasting or recording a tutorial, teaching or doing an online game session, the camera delivers high-end quality. Users can mount it on the monitor or snap it to the laptop or hook it, this RAPOO C500 with a USB-C port will meet all your requirements. C500 is priced at Rs. 10,999.