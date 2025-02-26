Qualcomm and Google to offer up to 8 years of Android updates Qualcomm and Google have partnered to extend Android updates for up to 8 years. Google and Samsung have committed to 7 years of Android updates for their flagship and mid-range devices.

Qualcomm and Google- the leading tech giants have partnered to extend Android updates for up to eight years, setting a new standard for software longevity in smartphones. This move is expected to increase the lifespan of Android devices and reduce e-waste by ensuring long-term software support.

Qualcomm extends Android support

Since 2023, Google and Samsung have committed to seven years of Android updates for their flagship and mid-range devices. Now, Qualcomm is stepping up by offering eight years of Android OS and security updates for smartphones powered by the latest Snapdragon processors.

This program will begin with devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will expand to cover upcoming Snapdragon 7 and Snapdragon 8 series chips over the next five generations.

OEMs have the final say

While Qualcomm will provide the framework for extended updates, the decision to offer eight years of software support will ultimately lie with smartphone manufacturers (OEMs). This means that brands using Qualcomm chipsets will need to opt-in to provide extended updates for their devices.

To enable long-term software support, Qualcomm will leverage its Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and Google’s Project Treble, which will simplify updates and reduce costs for smartphone makers.

Older Snapdragon devices will not be benefitted

The extended support program will only apply to new devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite and future Qualcomm chipsets. Unfortunately, smartphones powered by older Snapdragon processors will not be eligible for this extended update cycle.

A step towards a more sustainable Android ecosystem

With this initiative, Qualcomm and Google are pushing Android closer to Apple’s long-term software support model, making smartphones last longer. However, it remains to be seen how many manufacturers will adopt this extended update plan.

If widely adopted, this eight-year Android update cycle could significantly improve the user experience, device security, and sustainability of Android smartphones worldwide.

