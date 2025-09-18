Primebook 2 Pro, Max laptops launched in India: Android 15 OS, AI features under Rs 20000

Primebook, an Indian consumer tech brand, has launched its latest laptops- Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max in the Indian market. The machines are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and they run on PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15 OS based). The laptops bring AI tools like Google Gemini-powered AI Companion, Global Search, and more.
Price and availability
- Primebook 2 Pro will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and will be priced at Rs 17,990
- Primebook 2 Max will be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and will be priced at Rs 19,990
Availability:
Both laptops are available via Primebook’s official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.
Launch offer (Additional):
As a launch offer, buyers get a Rs 500 discount on prepaid orders from the official website.
Colour option: Chill Grey
Primebook 2 Pro and Max: Display and performance
- Primebook 2 Pro comes with a 14.1-inch Full HD IPS display
- Primebook 2 Max comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display
Processor, storage and battery
- Both are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.
- For storage, we have two variants available- 128GB (Pro model), 256GB (Max model)
- Battery backup: The Pro model comes with up to 14 hours, and the Max model of Primebook comes with up to 12 hours of battery life.
Features that stand out
- AI companion: Context-aware assistant powered by Google Gemini, accessible with one key.
- AI Global Search: Unified search for files, settings, and instant AI answers.
- Prime App Store: Access Android apps with an option to request new ones.
- Cloud PC: Stream Windows/Linux desktops (plans start at ₹19).
- PrimeCoding: Offline beginner-friendly coding platform.
- Keymapping: For Android games and apps.
- Mobile-grade sensors: Built-in GPS, gyroscope for app experiences.
Connectivity and design
Both laptops feature:
- Backlit keyboard, dual stereo speakers, 1440P webcam
- Ports: Dual USB-A, USB-C, MicroSD slot (up to 1TB), 3.5mm jack, Kensington Lock
- Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1