Primebook 2 Pro, Max laptops launched in India: Android 15 OS, AI features under Rs 20000 Primebook 2 Pro and Max comes with affordability, long battery life and AI-powered tools. At under Rs 20,000, these laptops target students, coders, and casual users who want a lightweight, feature-packed device.

New Delhi:

Primebook, an Indian consumer tech brand, has launched its latest laptops- Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max in the Indian market. The machines are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and they run on PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15 OS based). The laptops bring AI tools like Google Gemini-powered AI Companion, Global Search, and more.

(Image Source : PRIMEBOOK )Primebook

Price and availability

Primebook 2 Pro will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and will be priced at Rs 17,990

Primebook 2 Max will be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and will be priced at Rs 19,990

Availability:

Both laptops are available via Primebook’s official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Launch offer (Additional):

As a launch offer, buyers get a Rs 500 discount on prepaid orders from the official website.

Colour option: Chill Grey

(Image Source : PRIMEBOOK)Primebook 2 Pro, Max laptops launched in India

Primebook 2 Pro and Max: Display and performance

Primebook 2 Pro comes with a 14.1-inch Full HD IPS display

Primebook 2 Max comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display

Processor, storage and battery

Both are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

For storage, we have two variants available- 128GB (Pro model), 256GB (Max model)

Battery backup: The Pro model comes with up to 14 hours, and the Max model of Primebook comes with up to 12 hours of battery life.

Features that stand out

AI companion: Context-aware assistant powered by Google Gemini, accessible with one key.

AI Global Search: Unified search for files, settings, and instant AI answers.

Prime App Store: Access Android apps with an option to request new ones.

Cloud PC: Stream Windows/Linux desktops (plans start at ₹19).

PrimeCoding: Offline beginner-friendly coding platform.

Keymapping: For Android games and apps.

Mobile-grade sensors: Built-in GPS, gyroscope for app experiences.

Connectivity and design

Both laptops feature: