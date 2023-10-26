Follow us on Image Source : FILE Price hikes hit Apple's TV+, Arcade, and News+ subscriptions in some regions

Apple has raised the subscription prices for its services, including Apple TV+, Arcade, and News+ in the United States and select international markets. However, there's no price increase for Indian users.

Changes in subscription costs

The cost of Apple TV+ has increased to $9.99 per month, up from its previous price of $6.99. Apple Arcade's price has gone up from $4.99 to $6.99, while the News+ monthly subscription now stands at $12.99.

Adjustments to Apple One Bundles

The Apple One bundles have also seen pricing adjustments. The Apple One Individual bundle now costs $19.95 per month, the Family bundle is priced at $25.95 per month, and the Premier bundle is available for $37.95 per month.

Annual subscription for Apple TV+

In addition to the monthly price increases, the annual subscription option for Apple TV+ has been raised from $69 per year to $99 per year.

Impact on existing subscribers

Existing subscribers will witness these price increases on their next renewal date, with a 30-day notice.

Apple's commitment

Apple stated that its focus is on delivering the best possible experiences to its customers. This includes consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to its services.

Milestones achieved by Apple services

Apple TV+ launched four years ago, has quickly achieved significant milestones in the streaming service industry.

Apple Arcade continues to offer unlimited access to a wide range of games, with new games and updates added monthly.

Apple News+ has expanded by adding over 100 top newspapers and magazines, totalling over 450 publications. It includes narrated audio articles, local news collections in various cities, and daily crossword puzzles.

No price increase for Indian users

While prices have risen in the United States and some international markets, Apple has chosen not to increase subscription costs for its Indian user base.

This move comes as Apple continues to evolve and enhance its services to meet the needs and expectations of a growing subscriber base.

Global Impact

As technology giants like Apple adjust subscription prices to align with evolving markets and user demands, the impact of these changes reverberates across the globe, influencing how consumers access and experience digital content and services.

