Portronics BEEM 300 Wi-Fi Multimedia LED Projector launched at Rs 19,999

Portronics has launched the latest ‘BEEM 300’ Portable Wi-Fi Multimedia LED Projector in the market at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 and is backed with a standard warranty of one year. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.com and other leading online and offline stores across the country.

Featuring up to 200-inches of pure 1080P image quality, 250 ANSI Lumens Ultra Light Beam and 10 watts of High-Fidelity audio bliss, the portable projector is a superb add-on to your living room, bedroom, playroom, or office.

The portable projector could be carried anywhere and claims to deliver a theatre-like experience. It is compatible with anything that can cast over Wi-Fi or holds an HDMI port, and can further connect to any smartphone, PC, laptop, tablet, or game console easily. Users can further play movies and music, stored in the pen drive.

The projector claims to deliver sharper image reproduction with the four-point trapezoidal front projection for Corner (up to ±35°) and Vertical (up to ±45°) keystone adjustments that allows the Portronics BEEM 300 to be placed in almost any position without any obstruction to you and your fellow viewers. The projector comes with 30,000-hour of battery life with 250 ANSI Lumens LED projection lamps.

The clear, bright, and sharp images will make the BEEM 300 a superb substitute as well as a huge budget alternative to conventional bulky projectors. Additionally, the compact footprint complements greater portability, allowing you to tag it along almost anywhere you need an instant display screen ranging from 50 to 200 inches at the click of a button.

The projector comes with the in-built 10W High-Fidelity speakers, which means you will not have to add any audio system to the device, as the projector delivers loud sound for play and gaming experience.

