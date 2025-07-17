Popular Chinese apps under scrutiny for alleged personal data theft, following privacy group complaint Another significant action has been taken against Chinese apps. Privacy groups have highlighted the ongoing data theft associated with these apps, stating that users' personal information is at risk.

New Delhi:

The issues surrounding popular Chinese apps like TikTok, WeChat, and AliExpress are expected to escalate. These apps face serious allegations of user data theft. The Austrian Advocacy Privacy Group has lodged complaints against them with the European Union, highlighting their failure to comply with EU privacy standards, which puts them at risk of being banned. As per EU regulations, users should have the ability to download their own data.

Privacy violations

Reports indicate that these three apps lack a feature for users to download their data, which constitutes a significant breach of privacy rights. Most social media platforms provide this functionality, but according to the noyb Advocacy Group, many Chinese apps do not offer a way for users to access their personal data. Moreover, these apps are known for collecting information from users.

It’s worth noting that the noyb Advocacy Group has been advocating about data privacy issues. It has already filed complaints against six Chinese companies. They accuse these apps of unlawfully transferring user data back to China. The group has a history of taking legal action against major tech companies, including American firms like Apple and Alphabet.

This isn’t the first time Chinese companies have been implicated in data theft. There have been numerous instances of user data being improperly stored. If the complaints against these apps lead to legal action, they could face bans in Europe, following a trend seen in India, where many Chinese apps have been prohibited since 2020.

ALSO READ: Thomson unveils affordable 65-inch, 75-inch mini QD-LED TVs with immersive 108W audio