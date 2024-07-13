Poco M6 Plus smartphone to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Poco M6 Plus (representational image)

Poco is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Poco M6 Plus 5G smartphone will join the Poco M6 5G smartphone that was launched in December last year in the country. The company is yet to announce the launch details of the upcoming smartphone. However, its design, specifications, and price have been leaked ahead of its launch. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Poco M6 Plus smartphone.

Poco M6 Pro India price (leaked)

Sudhanshu Ambhore revealed the pricing, design, and specifications of the Poco M6 Plus 5G. According to the report, the new Poco phone is set to be launched in India with a price of Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 14,999. Additionally, Poco is rumoured to offer a Rs. 1,000 bank-based discount for buyers.

The leaked images of the Poco M6 Plus 5G indicate a design similar to the Poco M6 5G, featuring a hole-punch display and flat edges, as well as an LED flash ring at the rear. It is anticipated to be available in black, purple, and silver colour options.

Poco M6 Plus 5G specifications (expected)

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to come with the HyperOS based on Android 14 and a 6.79-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It is likely to have a dual camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, along with a 16-megapixel front camera.

The phone could be equipped with a 5,030mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It is anticipated to have an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

