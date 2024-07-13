YouTube Shorts to get new features, will ease video creation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube Shorts

YouTube is the largest video streaming platform in the world. Every day, millions of people use this platform for various purposes. YouTube's Shorts section allows users to create short videos, and it has gained immense popularity across all age groups. To enhance user experience, YouTube is introducing a few new features for Shorts.

These new features are aimed at assisting creators in video production. The most significant addition is the automatic video cropping feature. This means that video creators will soon have the option for their videos to be automatically cropped to fit the frame.

In addition to the auto-crop feature, YouTube will also introduce an "Add Yours" sticker, which encourages others to share their own content related to a creator's video.

Here's a detailed look at new YouTube Shorts features:

1. Automatic video cropping: Users will no longer need to manually edit their 60-second videos, as the auto-crop feature will do this automatically, aligning the video with the frame.

2. Easy addition of captions: YouTube Shorts will feature a text-to-speech narration, allowing video creators to add a voiceover to their videos without having to record audio. This feature is especially beneficial for those who prefer not to use their own voice or for those creating videos in a different language.

3. Remix tool: Another addition to the platform will enable users to remix an existing remix in addition to creating remixes from other long-form or Shorts videos. This expansion will give creators greater flexibility in creating engaging content.

Furthermore, users can look forward to new Minecraft effects like Minecraft Spring and Minecraft Rush.

Meanwhile, YouTube has recently updated its privacy policy. The new changes allow users to request the removal of AI-generated content. Under the new privacy violation policy, users can flag videos that use AI to create or alter content to make it look or sound like the user. YouTube considers several factors before deciding whether to remove content.

These factors include whether the content is altered or synthetic (and if it's disclosed as such), if the person in the content is easily identifiable or realistic, and whether the content could be considered a parody or satire.

