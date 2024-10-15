PM Modi called for global framework on digital tech at Telecom Standard Conference inauguration ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM at inauguration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first-ever telecom standards conference in India, which is organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations agency. The conference takes place alongside the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. This year, the International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA) 2024 will be held in India and the Asia-Pacific region for the first time at the Bharat Mandapam. During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi called for a global framework on digital technology.

Need for global framework on digital technology

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for global institutions to acknowledge the significance of global governance. He highlighted the necessity of establishing guidelines and regulations for technology on a global scale. PM Modi underscored the omnipresence and borderless nature of digital tools and applications, emphasising that no single country can independently shield its citizens from cyber threats.

Stressing the importance of collaboration, he called for collective efforts in tackling cyber threats. Drawing parallels to the global rules and regulations framework established for the aviation sector, PM Modi advocated for a similar framework to address the complexities of the digital world.

He also highlighted the importance of the event and also reflected on India’s digital journey.

Importance of the event

As the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly is being held in conjunction with the India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the significance of the event. He stated that WTSA focuses on empowering the global community through consensus, while the India Mobile Congress is centred around empowering the world through connectivity. This underscores the interconnectedness of consensus and connectivity at this event. The Prime Minister emphasised the critical importance of both these elements in today's conflict-ridden world.

Mobile manufacturing in India

Prime Minister Modi reflected on the remarkable progress of India as a mobile manufacturing hub. He highlighted that back in 2014, India had only two mobile manufacturing units, but today there are over 200 such units in the country. The shift from importing most phones to manufacturing 6 times more mobile phones in India has positioned the country as a significant mobile exporter.

Furthermore, He said that India is now focused on providing completely Made-in-India phones to the global market, covering everything from chips to finished products. Additionally, significant investments are being made in semiconductor manufacturing in India, showcasing the country's commitment to technological advancement and self-reliance in the mobile industry.

High-speed Internet connectivity in India

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's remarkable progress in the field of telecommunications. He mentioned that in just ten years, India has laid an optical fibre network spanning a distance eight times the length between the Earth and the moon.

Additionally, he cited the rapid adoption of 5G technology in the country, noting that two years ago, India launched 5G at the Mobile Congress and now almost every district in India is connected with 5G service. Furthermore, he proudly stated that India has become the world's second-largest 5G market and emphasised the nation's ongoing efforts to advance 6G technology.

