Pixel 8 users to benefit from 7 years of OS and security updates - Google executive explains

Google launched the Pixel 8 series and has promised users 7 years of OS and security updates. This is a significant extension from its previous support cycle and this move from Google has sparked curiosity about the motivations and whether it was simply to keep up with competitors.

It was recently, when Seang Chau, VP of Devices & Services Software at Google, shed light on the decision during a podcast.

Understanding user behavior

Chau further explained that Google has analyzed the active user data of all Pixel users and discovered that many people have been using their devices for more than a few years.

He also noted, "So when we look at the trajectory of where the original Pixel that we launched in 2016 landed and how many people were still using the first Pixel, we saw that actually, there’s quite a good active user base until probably about the seven-year mark."

Extended Support Initiative

Realizing that users actively use their phones for over 6 years, Google decided to extend support for Pixel 8 and subsequent models to a total of 7 years for both OS and security updates. This shift in strategy reflects Google's acknowledgement of the longevity of its devices and aims to better serve its user base.

Upcoming challenges

While Google's decision signals confidence in the longevity of its devices, some users have experienced performance degradation over time.

Google has said that it has been aiming to address this by optimizing software to ensure that older devices can still run efficiently with new updates. This ambitious move is facilitated by Google's use of the in-house Tensor chip since the Pixel 6 series, providing better control over hardware and software, akin to Apple's approach.

Future Prospects

As Google prepares to introduce the new Pixel 8a model in the coming months (2024), users are eager to see if this extended OS support will extend to more affordable models. The tech giant’s commitment to providing long-term support highlights the dedication of the company to delivering value to users beyond the initial purchase.

