PhonePe collaborates with Amitabh Bachchan to elevate SmartSpeaker payment experience

PhonePe has introduced a pioneering celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers, in collaboration with the legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan. This innovative feature allows PhonePe SmartSpeakers throughout India to authenticate customer payments using Bachchan's distinctive voice. Currently available in Hindi and English, it is planned to extend this industry-first celebrity voice feature to other languages in the future.

The PhonePe SmartSpeaker, launched one year ago, has already seen adoption by four million devices used by merchant partners across 19,000 postal codes, covering over 90 per cent of the country. Remarkably, these SmartSpeakers validate a staggering 1,000 million transactions nationwide. Integrating a celebrity voice, featuring the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, will significantly enhance the payment experience for both merchants and customers, making it more engaging than ever.

To enable this feature through the PhonePe for Business app, merchants need to open the app and navigate to the SmartSpeaker section on the home screen. Under 'My SmartSpeaker,' they can select 'SmartSpeaker Voice,' choose Amitabh Bachchan's voice in their preferred language and confirm to activate the voice. The device will then reboot with the updated language in Bachchan's voice within a few hours.

PhonePe SmartSpeakers offer several standout features in the market, including portability, exceptional battery life, excellent audio clarity even in noisy environments, and a compact and versatile form factor that enables use in congested counter spaces. Previously, merchants relying on feature phones heavily relied on SMS, but the PhonePe SmartSpeakers have significantly streamlined their payment validation experience.

These SmartSpeakers provide voice payment notifications in multiple Indian languages, with up to four days of battery life, dedicated data connectivity, a battery level LED indicator, audio alerts for low battery levels, and a replay button for the last transaction. By offering this level of convenience to merchants, PhonePe is witnessing the successful adoption of its SmartSpeakers in the market, contributing to the growth of digital payments.

