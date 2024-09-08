Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was amazed by Lenovo’s Robot laptop at the IFA 2024

Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was Amazed by Lenovo's futuristic Robot Laptop which was introduced and unleashed at the IFA 2024 which is taking place in Berlin. The main highlight of the device is the new and introduced advanced AI features, which are not yet seen in other devices.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2024 16:13 IST
The IFA 2024 event which is taking place in Berlin has showcased a variety of cutting-edge gadgets, but one product has especially caught the attention of Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The tech entrepreneur took to his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to share a video of Lenovo’s innovative robot laptop, a device that has stunned many, including Sharma himself. This groundbreaking concept has been making waves on social media for its futuristic features.

Lenovo’s Robot laptop astonishes Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

The Lenovo robot laptop that impressed Vijay Shekhar Sharma is a highlight of IFA 2024. The key feature that sets it apart is its ability to turn on and off via voice commands. Sharma’s shared video showcases the innovative potential of this device, and tech enthusiasts across India are equally excited.

Main highlight: Voice command and rotating hinge

Lenovo’s robot laptop offers many advanced features, with voice control being the most prominent. Users can power the laptop on and off simply by speaking. Additionally, the laptop comes equipped with a rotating hinge that moves in response to user commands, adding flexibility and ease of use, especially during virtual meetings.

Follow Me feature: For enhanced user experience

Another impressive feature of Lenovo’s concept laptop is the "Follow Me" technology, which tracks the user’s movement and adjusts the screen accordingly. This makes it ideal for virtual meetings or video calls, where constant engagement with the screen is necessary. The laptop’s screen rotates automatically as the user shifts, ensuring a seamless experience during calls.

What is the future of Lenovo’s Robot laptop in India?

While the robot laptop is currently in its concept stage, Lenovo is actively testing and experimenting with the device. If all goes well, the company plans to bring this high-tech gadget to the market soon. Indian consumers, known for their love of innovative technology, are eagerly awaiting its release.

A Game-Changer for Virtual Meetings

Lenovo’s robot laptop has the potential to revolutionize the way we work, particularly in the era of remote and hybrid work environments. Its voice command and "Follow Me" features are sure to attract professionals who spend a lot of time in virtual meetings.

ALSO READ: OPPO F27 5G Review: A stylish mid-range contender with balanced features

 

