OxygenOS 16 update coming to OnePlus 13 and other models: Timeline revealed OnePlus's latest operating system, OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16 and features several updates, will soon be rolled out to older devices like the OnePlus 13 series, according to company information.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 15 is set to launch on November 13. Prior to the phone's release, OnePlus announced its latest operating system, OxygenOS 16. This new user interface, based on Android 16, introduces features not found in any previous version and will soon be available on several older phones, including the OnePlus 13, OnePlus Nord 5, and OnePlus 12. The company has already revealed the rollout timeline.

What's special about OxygenOS 16?

OxygenOS 16 features a new Material-3 expressive UX design and includes several customisable home screen wallpapers.

A significant new addition is Mind Plus, a feature similar to one in ColorOS 16. Mind Plus, which is based on Google's Gemini AI, temporarily records screen activity, including any captured screenshots.

The operating system also boasts a fluid user interface for much smoother transitions between apps, complemented by expressive animations that appear when switching applications.

Furthermore, OxygenOS 16 will include a suite of Google Gemini-based AI features:

AI VoiceScribe

AI Writer

AI Scan Better

AI Portrait Glow

AI Perfect Shot

For security, the new OS introduces Plus Lock, which offers 11 layers of encryption. OnePlus has also incorporated seamless phone and PC connectivity, enabling easy file transfers between the smartphone and the computer.

Rollout timeline for older phones

OnePlus has confirmed that OxygenOS 16 will be rolled out to its older devices in a phased manner.

Phase One (Simultaneous with OnePlus 15 Launch): The company will roll out the update to the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13R, and OnePlus Open.

Subsequent Rollout: Following the initial phase, OxygenOS 16 will be released for a wide range of older devices, including:

OnePlus 12, 12R, 11, 11R, and 10 Pro

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, Nord 4, Nord 3, Nord CE 4, and Nord CE 4 Lite

OnePlus Pad 3, Pad 2, Pad, and Pad Lite.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro routes and timings to be available on Mappls app; 35 million users to benefit