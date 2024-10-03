Oppo set to reintroduce its Find X Series in India with the launch of Find X8 Series smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Oppo Find X7 Series

The Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch in India soon. This flagship series from the Chinese brand will make its way to the Indian market after a gap of 4 years. The last release in this series was the Find X2 series in 2020. Since then, no phones from this series have been introduced in India. It is anticipated that two phones, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, will be part of this series from Oppo. The standard model of this series has been spotted on the Indian certification site BIS.

Although Oppo has not officially disclosed any information about its upcoming flagship smartphone series, both phones of this series have appeared on various certification sites, indicating an imminent market release. The Oppo Find X8 has been listed on the Indian certification site BIS with the model number CPH2651. It has also been listed in Indonesia's SDPPI database. However, specific details about the phone's features have not been divulged on the certification sites.

Leaked Render:

The render of this Oppo phone was unveiled on the Chinese microblogging site by Zhou Yibao, head of the Oppo Find series. The image showcases the phone's flat display and thin uniform bezel, along with a metal frame surrounding the screen. Zhou Yibao also confirmed that the phone will feature 50W wireless and reverse charging capabilities and will be compatible with a magnetic protective case.

Expected Features:

In addition to the confirmed features, the Oppo Find X8 may include smart NFC, infrared remote control, and a mute slider button. This flagship phone could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and a powerful 5,700mAh battery, supporting both 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. It is also rumored to come with 16GB of RAM.

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G mobiles coming in partnership with Karbonn, aims to compete with Jio Bharat 4G phones