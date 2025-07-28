Oppo Reno 14 Series to expand with new affordable phone; key features revealed aheda of launch The Oppo Reno 14FS 5G is anticipated to launch next month. This upcoming Oppo phone is expected to be a more affordable option within the series, featuring a 6000mAh battery and a triple camera system

New Delhi:

A new addition to the Oppo Reno 14 series is expected to launch next month. The Chinese company is planning to introduce the Oppo Reno 14FS. This marks the return of an 'F' model to the Reno series after a significant gap. The last phone in the ‘F’ Series was the Oppo Reno 2F. The upcoming Reno 14FS will be available in Green and Blue colour options. Its pricing has already surfaced online.

According to a Ytechb report, the Oppo Reno 14FS could feature 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Leaked renders suggest its design is quite similar to the Oppo Reno 14F, which launched in China last month. The phone is anticipated to have an initial price of 450 euros, roughly equivalent to Rs 45,700. However, its release in India remains unconfirmed.

Oppo Reno 14FS expected features

The Oppo Reno 14FS is rumoured to boast a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a punch-hole design. It might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

For photography, the phone could include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. A 32MP camera is expected for selfies and video calls. This Oppo phone is also rumoured to integrate Gemini AI-based features, such as Circle to Search and the Gemini AI assistant.

The device could pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Additionally, the phone is expected to have an IP69 rating, providing protection against water and dust.

Meanwhile, Oppo has recently launched the Reno 14 smartphone in India. The smartphone features a quad rear camera with 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto lens and 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Government warning: Beware of calls from these numbers to prevent falling victim to scams