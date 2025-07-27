Government warning: Beware of calls from these numbers to prevent falling victim to scams Despite the government's best efforts, scammers are continually adopting new methods to trap people. The cyber crime reporting portal has therefore urged users to be cautious about VoIP calls.

New Delhi:

TRAI implemented a new policy last year to combat fake calls and SMS. It blocks such communications at the network level. Many telecom operators are utilising AI-based technology to block these fraudulent calls and messages. Airtel recently released data indicating that millions of calls are blocked every month due to these efforts. Even with government efforts to keep people safe, cybercriminals are getting smarter in how they deceive individuals through fake phone calls and messages. They are now using VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) or internet-based phone calls to trick people.

The government has created a cybercrime awareness portal and is advising everyone to be careful with calls that come from internet sources or international numbers. If you receive such a call, it's crucial to be alert. You can also report these calls and messages via the government's Chakshu portal or app.

Scam through VoIP calls

According to Thailand's telecom regulatory body, NBTC, VoIP calls often begin with +697 or +698. Calls made using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) are often hard to trace, which makes them a popular choice for scammers. To complicate matters further, hackers commonly utilise Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) when making these calls, further concealing their true origins.

If you receive a call from an international number starting with +697 or +698, you should ignore it. Such calls are typically made for online scams or marketing purposes. You can block these numbers.

Even if you mistakenly answer the call, avoid sharing any personal information. Scammers may impersonate government officials, bank representatives, or other authorities. In such cases, ask for a callback number and state that you will call them back yourself. If they refuse to provide a callback number, it's a clear indication that the call is from a scammer.

Report on Chakshu

The central government has launched the Chakshu portal on the Sanchar Sathi website for reporting fake calls and messages. Last year, the government also released an app to facilitate easy reporting of scam calls and messages. You can report such fraudulent communications by visiting this government portal. Simply navigate to the Chakshu website and follow the on-screen instructions to report the number.

