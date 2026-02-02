Oppo K14x launching in India next week: 6.75-inch 120Hz display, 6500mAh battery confirmed Oppo K14x is set to launch in India on February 10, 2026. The new K-series phone brings a 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6,500mAh battery and 45W fast charging. Here’s everything confirmed so far.

New Delhi:

The Oppo K14x is set to launch in India next week. Oppo has officially announced its new K-series smartphone along with key specifications. The upcoming device will succeed the Oppo K13x 5G, which was launched in June last year.

A dedicated microsite for the Oppo K14x is now live on Flipkart, confirming several details. The smartphone will feature a 6.75-inch display, a large 6,500mAh battery, and will be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Oppo K14x launch date and chipset details

The Oppo K14x will launch in India on February 10, 2026. Oppo has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will run on ColorOS 15 out of the box.

According to the Flipkart teaser, the Oppo K14x will follow the familiar design language of the K-series. It will feature flat edges, a flat rear panel, and a pill-shaped rear camera module. The rear camera setup is expected to include two sensors along with an LED flash.

Oppo K14x design and pricing expectations

As the successor to the Oppo K13x 5G, the Oppo K14x is expected to have a design similar to its predecessor. For reference, the base variant of the Oppo K13x 5G with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage was launched at a price of Rs 11,999. However, Oppo has not yet revealed the starting price of the K14x.

Oppo K14x display, camera, and battery specifications

The Oppo K14x will sport a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,125 nits. In terms of photography, the smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel rear camera, supported by several AI-based imaging features.

The device will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Oppo claims the smartphone can deliver up to 17.6 hours of YouTube video playback, 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation, and 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling on a single full charge.

