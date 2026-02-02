Apple’s iPhone Flip under consideration: Mark Gurman reveals new foldable plans Apple is reportedly developing a clamshell-style iPhone Flip alongside the iPhone Fold. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the foldable iPhone Flip is far from guaranteed to reach the market.

Discussions around Apple’s foldable iPhone have been ongoing for quite some time, with tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the arrival of the much-rumoured iPhone Fold. However, alongside Apple’s book-style foldable phone, reports have also surfaced about a clamshell-designed foldable device, expected to be called the iPhone Flip.

While the iPhone Fold is rumoured to launch this year, the iPhone Flip is far from guaranteed to reach the market.

Mark Gurman hints at iPhone Flip development

Bloomberg’s well-known tech journalist Mark Gurman, widely regarded for his accurate Apple-related insights, has shared fresh information about the iPhone Flip. According to Gurman, Apple is not only working on the iPhone Fold but is also actively developing a clamshell-style foldable iPhone.

He added that discussions and reports related to this new foldable design are likely to make headlines in the near future.

iPhone Flip launch not yet decided

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman mentioned that Apple is working on a smaller foldable version of the iPhone Fold. This device is said to feature a stylish clamshell design that folds vertically.

The iPhone Flip could compete directly with devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, potentially giving them tough competition backed by Apple’s brand appeal.

Apple yet to make an official announcement

So far, Apple has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. However, based on the steady flow of information, it appears that if Apple’s first foldable iPhone receives a positive response, the company could expand its foldable lineup further.

This could increase consumer interest in future foldable iPhones, including the clamshell-style iPhone Flip.

What we know so far about the iPhone Fold

Alongside discussions about the iPhone Flip, new details about the iPhone Fold have also emerged. Reports suggest that the foldable iPhone may be powered by an A20 Pro chipset, manufactured using 2nm node technology.

For security, the device is expected to feature Touch ID integrated into the power button, instead of Face ID.

