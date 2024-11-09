Oppo set to introduce Find X8 and Find X8 Pro by next week: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find X7

Oppo, one of the popular smartphone brands has been gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Find X8 series in the Indian market. The company might launch two new smartphones under the series and the flagship smartphones are set to redefine the mobile experience with cutting-edge technology and stunning camera capabilities.

Enhanced camera capabilities

The Find X8 series is a photographer's dream, featuring a powerful quad-camera setup co-engineered with Hasselblad. Key features include:

Hasselblad Portrait Mode: Capture stunning portraits with professional-grade quality. Master Mode: Unleash your creativity with advanced manual controls. AI-Powered Telescope Zoom: Zoom in on distant subjects with incredible clarity. HyperTone Image Engine: Experience vibrant colors and stunning details. Dolby Vision Video Recording: Record breathtaking videos with cinematic quality.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the Find X8 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, delivering blazing-fast performance and energy efficiency. The devices also boast impressive battery life and fast charging capabilities.

Key Specifications:

Display: LTPO OLED with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Camera: Quad-camera setup with Hasselblad tuning Battery: Large capacity with fast charging support Software: ColorOS 15

India Launch and Pricing

While the exact launch date for the Indian market is yet to be confirmed, we anticipate the Find X8 series to arrive in the coming weeks.

Expected pricing:

Find X8: Around Rs 50,000

Find X8 Pro: Around Rs 65,000

Get ready to be amazed by the Oppo Find X8 series. Stay tuned for more updates and official announcements.

