Oppo Find X8 series: Pre-reservations open ahead of October 24 launch

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find X7

Oppo has been gearing up to launch the Find X8 series in the China market on October 24, and just ahead of the launch, the company has started to let users to pre-reserve the device now. The customers could book their devices from the official website of the company. Fans could reserve the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models ahead of their release. The latest teasers and listings have revealed key design elements and specifications.

Design details: 4 Colours and sleek build

The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models will be available in various colour options.

The Find X8 will be available in:

Black

Blue

Pink

White

Find X8 Pro will be made available in:

Black

Blue

White

The Pro model from Oppo is confirmed to have a 6.78-inch display, that measures 8.24mm in thickness and weighs 215 grams.

The vanilla Find X8 will feature a 6.59-inch display, which measures 7.85mm thick and weighs 193 grams.

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and advanced features

Both models in the Find X8 series will run on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, delivering efficient performance for everyday use.

The devices are expected to ship with the latest version of ColorOS, which will help in enhancing AI capabilities for smoother user interactions.

Camera features

The Find X8 series maintains Oppo's signature circular rear camera design with Hasselblad branding, which is similar to the Find X7 series.

The Pro model will include a unique camera button on the right side, offering quick access to the camera—reminiscent of the iPhone 16 feature.

The Find X8 will sport a periscope telephoto camera, waterproof build, and 50W wireless charging support, making it an attractive option for photography enthusiasts.

Launch event: Additional product reveals

The Find X8 series will debut alongside other new products at the launch event on October 24 at 7:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST).

Oppo further unveiled the Oppo Pad 3, Oppo Watch X and Enco X3 TWS earbuds during the event, which offers a full lineup of new tech for users to explore.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G: India’s most affordable 5G smartphone unveiled at IMC 2024

ALSO READ: Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition and Kindle Scribe launched: All details here