Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G: India’s most affordable 5G smartphone unveiled at IMC 2024

Xiaomi has made news by unleashing the most by introducing its most affordable 5G smartphone at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. Named the Redmi A4 5G, the new smartphone comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G processor. The device has been marked as an entry-level 5G device, and it is targetting the users who are transitioning from feature phones to their first smartphones.

Features and design

The Redmi A4 5G features a 90Hz FHD+ display for smoother scrolling and enhanced visual experience. The back of the phone boasts a 12-bit dual ISP camera setup housed within a sleek circular ring design, while the front display sports a flat design with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

For navigation, the device supports dual-frequency GNSS (L1+L5) and NAVIC, which ensures precise location tracking. The phone was showcased at the IMC in two attractive colour options, though the company has yet to confirm its full specifications.

Price Under Rs 10,000: Bringing 5G to the masses

In line with its vision of ‘5G for Everyone’, Xiaomi has priced the Redmi A4 5G at under ₹10,000, making it one of the most accessible 5G smartphones in India. The phone is equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera along with a secondary sensor, promising decent photography capabilities in this budget segment. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, catering to users who prefer wired audio options.

Celebrating 10 years of Xiaomi in India

Xiaomi’s unveiling of the Redmi A4 5G coincides with the company’s 10th anniversary in India. Since entering the Indian market in 2014 with the Redmi Note series, Xiaomi has grown rapidly, with the Redmi Note 5 series emerging as one of its best-selling models. On this special occasion, Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B emphasized the company’s commitment to reaching 700 million device sales in India over the next decade.

A budget 5G game changer

Xiaomi’s Redmi A4 5G aims to revolutionize the budget smartphone market by offering a feature-packed 5G experience at an affordable price. With this launch, Xiaomi continues to solidify its position as a leader in delivering innovative and accessible technology for Indian consumers.

