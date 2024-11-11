Monday, November 11, 2024
     
Oppo Find X8 series India launch later this month: All you need to know

Oppo is set to reintroduce its Find X series in India with the launch of its upcoming lineup. The company plans to unveil two new smartphones as part of this series in the Indian market.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2024 17:28 IST
Oppo Find X8 series
Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find X8 series

Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone series in India. The upcoming Oppo Find X8 series will launch in India later this month. This upcoming series will include two smartphones:  Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro. Ahead of its launch, the company has confirmed key features of the smartphone and it will be similar to Chinese variant. Here are all the details you need to know about this the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series. 

Oppo Find X8 series India launch

The Oppo Find X8 series, consisting of the base and Pro variants, is set to be unveiled globally at a launch event in Bali, Indonesia on November 21 at 10:30 AM IST. The Oppo India website has confirmed that the lineup will also be introduced in India on the same day. A microsite on Flipkart indicates that the handsets will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform. The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro are currently open for pre-booking in the country.

Oppo will also launch its new ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15 and features advanced AI capabilities, in global markets, including India, on November 21.

Oppo Find X8 series specifications 

The company will also introduce the global version of the Oppo Find X8 smartphone. This model has a 6.59-inch screen and is sleek, measuring just 7.85mm thick and weighing 193 grams. It will be available in two colors: Star Grey and Space Black. The Pro version of the phone features a slightly larger 6.78-inch display and will come in Pearl White and Space Black options.

The standard Oppo Find X8 will come with a long-lasting 5630mAh battery, while the Pro version boasts an even bigger 5,910mAh battery. Both models will be powered by advanced MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets and come fitted with high-quality camera systems developed in partnership with Hasselblad.

When it comes to photography, the base model of the Find X8 will feature a 50-megapixel main camera from Sony, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto camera that offers impressive zoom capabilities, alongside a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Pro version adds even more to the camera setup with a second 50-megapixel main sensor and a powerful telephoto lens that supports up to 6x optical zoom, ensuring stunning photos in any setting.

ALSO READ: LG unveils world's first stretchable display, can be stretched, squeezed like a towel

