OPPO F29 series set to launch on March 20: Built to withstand harsh conditions with military-grade durability Set to launch on March 20, 2025, the OPPO F29 Series is poised to be a game-changer in the smartphone market. Whether you work in challenging environments or just need a device that can handle accidental drops and spills, the F29 Series delivers superior durability and top-notch protection.

OPPO India has officially announced to launch of the F29 series in the Indian market. The series will be dubbed the Durable Champion, and it is set to debut on March 20, 2025. The handsets have been designed to endure extreme environmental conditions, the smartphone features 360-degree Armour Body protection, IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, and 14+ military-grade durability tests to ensure it withstands water, dust, and accidental drops.

360 Degree Armour Body: Protection against drops and impacts

The handsets will be lightweight (180 grams) and feature an ultra-slim (7.55mm) design which makes the OPPO F29 series a durable choice. Furthermore, the handset has been rigorously tested by SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance) in India, reinforcing its resilience against tough conditions.

Understanding the needs of Indian consumers who often work in challenging environments, OPPO has introduced a 360-degree Armour Body to safeguard the device from unexpected falls and impacts.

Sponge Bionic Cushioning: Absorbs impact to minimize damage from falls.

Raised Corner Design Cover: Protects all four corners from damage.

Lens Protection Ring: Made from strengthened glass, sits higher than the camera lens to prevent scratches.

Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Alloy Frame: Enhances structural integrity by 10% compared to its predecessor.

With these features, the OPPO F29 Series is engineered for both durability and elegance.

Military-grade durability: Tested for extreme conditions

OPPO has subjected the F29 Series to 14 Military Standard (MIL-STD-810H-2022) tests, making it one of the most durable smartphones available. The tests include:

High and low-temperature resistance

Shock and vibration resistance

Rain and humidity testing

Protection from sand, dust, salt mist, and solar radiation

Resistance to fluid contamination and mold exposure

Survival in extreme G-force conditions

With an IP66 rating, the F29 Series can withstand powerful water jets—ideal for individuals working in wet environments. The IP68 rating ensures survival even when submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, making it perfect for accidental drops in water. Meanwhile, the IP69 rating allows the device to endure high-pressure, high-temperature water jets up to 80°C, making it ideal for industrial settings or highly humid climates.

Advanced Water Resistance: Protection against daily liquids

The OPPO F29 Series takes water resistance to the next level, offering protection against a wide range of everyday spills and extreme conditions, including:

Heavy rain and river water

Hot springs and household liquids (juice, tea, milk, coffee, beer)

Steam, dishwater, detergent, and even muddy water

Ice water and cleaning foam

Additionally, the smartphone emits a pulsating sound after submersion, effectively draining trapped water from the speaker enclosure, ensuring seamless performance even after accidental water exposure.

Colour variants and design

The OPPO F29 Series is launching in two models, each available in stunning colour options:

OPPO F29 Pro

Marble white colour will be inspired by sunlight reflecting off pristine marble for a sophisticated yet rugged look.

Granite Black will be inspired by a textured finish that exudes cool sophistication.

OPPO F29

Solid Purple which is inspired by a premium shade symbolizing royal confidence.

Glacier Blue is inspired by India’s serene mountain landscapes, offering a crisp, icy blue aesthetic.

With cutting-edge durability features, military-grade testing, and an ultra-sleek design, the OPPO F29 Series is built for users who demand both style and ruggedness in a smartphone.

