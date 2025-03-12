OPPO F29 series set to launch on March 20: Built to withstand harsh conditions with military-grade durability

OPPO India has officially announced to launch of the F29 series in the Indian market. The series will be dubbed the Durable Champion, and it is set to debut on March 20, 2025. The handsets have been designed to endure extreme environmental conditions, the smartphone features 360-degree Armour Body protection, IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, and 14+ military-grade durability tests to ensure it withstands water, dust, and accidental drops.The handsets will be lightweight (180 grams) and feature an ultra-slim (7.55mm) design which makes the OPPO F29 series a durable choice. Furthermore, the handset has been rigorously tested by SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance) in India, reinforcing its resilience against tough conditions.
360 Degree Armour Body: Protection against drops and impacts
Understanding the needs of Indian consumers who often work in challenging environments, OPPO has introduced a 360-degree Armour Body to safeguard the device from unexpected falls and impacts.
- Sponge Bionic Cushioning: Absorbs impact to minimize damage from falls.
- Raised Corner Design Cover: Protects all four corners from damage.
- Lens Protection Ring: Made from strengthened glass, sits higher than the camera lens to prevent scratches.
- Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Alloy Frame: Enhances structural integrity by 10% compared to its predecessor.
With these features, the OPPO F29 Series is engineered for both durability and elegance.
Military-grade durability: Tested for extreme conditions
OPPO has subjected the F29 Series to 14 Military Standard (MIL-STD-810H-2022) tests, making it one of the most durable smartphones available. The tests include:
- High and low-temperature resistance
- Shock and vibration resistance
- Rain and humidity testing
- Protection from sand, dust, salt mist, and solar radiation
- Resistance to fluid contamination and mold exposure
- Survival in extreme G-force conditions
With an IP66 rating, the F29 Series can withstand powerful water jets—ideal for individuals working in wet environments. The IP68 rating ensures survival even when submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, making it perfect for accidental drops in water. Meanwhile, the IP69 rating allows the device to endure high-pressure, high-temperature water jets up to 80°C, making it ideal for industrial settings or highly humid climates.
Advanced Water Resistance: Protection against daily liquids
The OPPO F29 Series takes water resistance to the next level, offering protection against a wide range of everyday spills and extreme conditions, including:
- Heavy rain and river water
- Hot springs and household liquids (juice, tea, milk, coffee, beer)
- Steam, dishwater, detergent, and even muddy water
- Ice water and cleaning foam
Additionally, the smartphone emits a pulsating sound after submersion, effectively draining trapped water from the speaker enclosure, ensuring seamless performance even after accidental water exposure.
Colour variants and design
The OPPO F29 Series is launching in two models, each available in stunning colour options:
OPPO F29 Pro
- Marble white colour will be inspired by sunlight reflecting off pristine marble for a sophisticated yet rugged look.
- Granite Black will be inspired by a textured finish that exudes cool sophistication.
OPPO F29
- Solid Purple which is inspired by a premium shade symbolizing royal confidence.
- Glacier Blue is inspired by India’s serene mountain landscapes, offering a crisp, icy blue aesthetic.
With cutting-edge durability features, military-grade testing, and an ultra-sleek design, the OPPO F29 Series is built for users who demand both style and ruggedness in a smartphone.
